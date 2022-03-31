Four Refugio Bobcats qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's Region 5 Division 4 Championships in Bishop. All placed in the top five of their weight classes. Pictured from left are Jared Jaso, Jayden Moya, Javier Ontiveros and Michael Rocha. Ontiveros advanced to the state meet March 27-28 in Abilene. (Contributed photo)