Sports 3-24 RHS Powerlifters.jpg

Four Refugio Bobcats qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's Region 5 Division 4 Championships in Bishop. All placed in the top five of their weight classes. Pictured from left are Jared Jaso, Jayden Moya, Javier Ontiveros and Michael Rocha. Ontiveros advanced to the state meet March 27-28 in Abilene. (Contributed photo)

All four Refugio Bobcats who qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Region 5 Division 4 Championships in Bishop came home March 11 with medals.

Javier Ontiveros was runner-up in the 132-pound weight class to qualify for the state meet. Ontiveros had personal-best lifts of 365 in the squat and 215 in the bench press. He clinched the state berth by lifting a personal-best 410 pounds in the deadlift.

Refugio’s Michael Rocha finished fifth in the 220-pound weight class with lifts of 485 in the squat, 275 in the bench press and 500 in the deadlift for a 1,260 total.

The Bobcats’ Jayden Moya was fourth in the 123-pound division with a 300 squat, 185 bench press and 345 deadlift for a 830 total.

Jared Jaso was fifth in the 132-pound weight class with lifts of 350 in the squat, 190 bench press and 365 deadlift for a 905 total.

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

