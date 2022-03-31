All four Refugio Bobcats who qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Region 5 Division 4 Championships in Bishop came home March 11 with medals.
Javier Ontiveros was runner-up in the 132-pound weight class to qualify for the state meet. Ontiveros had personal-best lifts of 365 in the squat and 215 in the bench press. He clinched the state berth by lifting a personal-best 410 pounds in the deadlift.
Refugio’s Michael Rocha finished fifth in the 220-pound weight class with lifts of 485 in the squat, 275 in the bench press and 500 in the deadlift for a 1,260 total.
The Bobcats’ Jayden Moya was fourth in the 123-pound division with a 300 squat, 185 bench press and 345 deadlift for a 830 total.
Jared Jaso was fifth in the 132-pound weight class with lifts of 350 in the squat, 190 bench press and 365 deadlift for a 905 total.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•