Refugio’s Bradi Fox-Smith was selected Newcomer of the Year and the Bobcats’ Addison Bohler was named Coach of the Year of the All-District 31-2A Girls Basketball Team released recently.
Refugio juniors Chadriana Callis and Smyia Dubose were chosen to the first team as was Woodsboro junior Kenzie Scott.
Refugio seniors Presleigh Barber and Makenzie Wills and junior Mariah Boyd were selected to the second team.
Woodsboro’s Hailey Allen and Katrina Lopez earn honorable mention.
Refugio’s Barber, Wills, Callis, Fox-Smith and Alijah Avery were chosen to the academic all-district as were Woodsboro’s Remington Bolcik.
Yorktown senior Seely Metting was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Port Aransas senior Hannah Ramsden and Three Rivers senior Brooklyn Lamprecht were chosen Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Three Rivers senior Madison Lindsey was named Defensive Player of the Year and Three Rivers senior Andrea Valdez received the Sixth Man Award.
Other first-teamers were Kenedy sophomore Gabriella Farias, Pettus junior Bella Gomez, Port Aransas seniors Avica Burrill and Jordan Patterson and sophomore Ellis Burrill, Three Rivers senior Jozlyn Garcia and sophomore Kourtney Zamzow, and Yorktown junior Ayana Longoria and Sydnie Krueger.
Also on the second team were Kenedy senior Ashlynn Serrano and sophomore Cayden Lewallen, Three Rivers sophomore Trista Boucher and freshman Elly Stewart, and Yorktown junior Emie Bolting and freshmen Laynie Boyd and Braleigh Dodds.
