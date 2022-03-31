Refugio’s Quetzel Vasquez didn’t realize the drive from Refugio to Corpus Christi was so long.
Nervous about competing in her first Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championships, the 45-minute trek to Corpus Christi seemed more like an eternity.
“I didn’t sleep the night before,” Vasquez said. “I got up, had breakfast and went straight to Corpus Christi. It was the longest trip to Corpus Christi I have ever experienced.”
Vasquez, a sophomore, went on to finish sixth in the 105-pound weight class.
“I didn’t come in last, so that’s what I am grateful for,” Vasquez said. “My nerves were all high, but after the first squat, it just all disappeared.”
Vasquez lifted 250 in the squat, 105 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift for a 585 total.
“She beat her personal best by 20 pounds,” Refugio powerlifting coach Drew Cox said. “Anytime you go to state and you do that, that’s all you can ask for.”
