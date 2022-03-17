Quetzal Vasquez expected her first trip to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s Region 5 Meet in Edinburg to be a very humbling experience.
“I walked in there with my head down with no confidence in myself because I was facing seniors and juniors that have been doing this way longer than me,” said the Refugio 4-foot-9, 105-pound sophomore. “Then I walked out being first. So it was very shocking.”
Vasquez recorded a personal-best set of 565 pounds with lifts of 235 in the squat, 105 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift. She beat Freer’s Lanna Lopez by five pounds.
Vasquez’s victory qualified her for the THSPWA State Championships on March 16 in the 105-pound weight class at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Vasquez said of qualifying for the state meet. “I’m trying to stay as humble as possible. It’s all about positivity.”
Vasquez added powerlifting to her long list of sports last year as a freshman. Her father, Leo Vasquez, urged her to take up the sport.
“He’s always working out,” said Vasquez, who also participates in track and field, tennis, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading. “He told me to sign up for powerlifting to make me stronger for jujitsu and everything else. So I did. I didn’t think anything of it. I just wanted to get stronger and then it just took me over.”
“I knew she would be good being her size,” Refugio powerlifting coach Drew Cox said.
Vasquez, who also boxes and competes in martial arts, recalls being nervous the night before her first powerlifting meet.
“I did not sleep at all,” Vasquez said. “I did not eat because you have to be a certain weight. I didn’t know anything about powerlifting.”
Vasquez has a simple goal for the state meet.
“I’m just going to have fun,” Vasquez said. “I’ve got nothing to lose. It’s my first year and I’m going in as a sophomore.”
Cox has learned not to underestimate Vasquez.
“I think she has squat weight she can gain,” Cox said. “We’ve been working hard on balance and I think she is going to be able get a personal record on the bench as well.”
