The Refugio Bobcats and Lady Cats captured the team titles at the District 31-2A Track and Field Meet on March 31 in Woodsboro.
The Bobcats won all three relay events and finished with 168 points. Yorktown was a distant second with 55 points.
Refugio won the 400-meter relay with a time of 43.64. The Bobcats crossed the finish first in the 800 relay in 1:30.99 and 1,600 relay in 3:32.93.
Ernest Campbell won the 100 dash in 10.98. Teammate Eziyah Bland was third in 11.59 and Bobcat Jordan King was fifth in 11.79.
Jason Moore took first place in the 200 dash in 22.03. Marvin Fox was second in 22.39. Refugio also finished 1-2 in the 400 dash with Isaiah Avery winning in 54.24 and Karson Herring following in 54.59. The Bobcats’ Aaron Aranda was fifth in 57.24.
Refugio’s Chai Whitmire won the 110 hurdles in 16.70 and the Bobcats’ Braylon Gonzales was second in 16.72. Refugio’s Kelan Brown placed sixth in 19.59.
Whitmire also won the 300 hurdles in 42.50 and was followed by Gonzales in 44.45.
The Bobcats’ Antwaan Gross took first in the long jump and triple jump.
Gross won the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Refugio’s Jordan Kelley was third with a leap of 20-10 and Campbell was fourth with a mark of 20-2 1/2.
Gross went 44-10 in the triple jump. Kelley was third at 43-3 and Bland was fourth at 40-8.
The Bobcats’ Jordan King won the shot put with a mark of 45-6 1/2.
Refugio’s J.R. Moore was third in the discus with a throw of 112-8 and teammate Hayden LaFrance was sixth with a mark of 106-10.
Refugio’s Brandon DeNava was runner-up in the 800 run in 2:11.71 and teammate Kyle Walker was third in 2:11.84.
DeNava also took second in the 1,600 run with a time of 5:06.13, while Walker was sixth in 5:32.22.
Avery tied for second in the high jump by clearing 5-11 and Refugio’s Ty LaFrance was fifth with a jump of 5-8.
Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham cleared 15-3 to win the pole vault. The Eagles’ Layton Niemann was second with a vault of 12-3.
Woodsboro’s Roger Gonzalez was runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 41-3. The Eagles’ Colton Wiginton was fifth with a mark of 39-4.
Gonzales was also second in the discus with a throw of 113-11 1/2. Wiginton was fifth with a 109-0 1/2.
Woodsboro’s Brayden Robinson tied for second in the high jump by clearing 5-11. The Eagles’ James Meacham went 5-10 to finish fourth.
Woodsboro was third in the 800 relay in 1:38.16, fourth in the 400 relay in 45.23 and fifth in the 1,600 relay in 3:55.78.
The Eagles’ Jayden Scott was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20-2 and teammate Edward Kimmel was sixth with a mark of 19-4.
Woodsboro’s Tagg Silvas finished fifth in the 3,200 run in 12:23.84.
The Lady Cats won the 400 relay and had two individual victories each from Peyton Oliver and Riley Haug.
Refugio, which finished with 122 points, was second in the 800 relay in 1:54.89 and fifth in the 1,600 relay in 4:50.70.
Oliver won the 100 dash in 12.23 and 200 dash in 26.61. Haug took first in the 400 dash in 1:01.20 and 800 run in 2:32.43.
Oliver was second in the long jump with a leap of 16-5 1/4. Haug cleared 4-9 to take second in the high jump and was third in the long jump with a mark of 16-3.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley won the shot put with a toss of 42-1 1/4 and was fourth in the discus with a throw of 82-7.
The Lady Cats’ Seahna Bland took third in the 100 dash with a time of 13.17. Refugio’s Quetzal Vasquez was third in the 3,200 run in 14:31.04 and teammate Hallie Greenly was third in the 300 hurdles in 55.45 and high jump with a leap of 4-8.
Refugio’s Chay Callis placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-1. Greenly was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 19.08.
The Lady Cats’ Abby Duncan took fifth in the 400 dash in 1:11.00, Brook Moya was sixth in the 200 dash in 30.09, Ruby Rodriguez was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 25-2, and Vasquez was sixth in the 800 run in 2:53.82.
Woodsboro’s Anna Hall was third in the 200 dash with a time of 29.14. Teammate Remington Bolcik was third in the 100 hurdles in 18.18.
Woodsboro’s Hailey Allen had a toss of 29-2 to take third place in the shot put. Allen also took third in the discus with a mark of 88-0.
The Lady Eagles’ Jaqulynn Tully took fourth in the 1,600 run in 6:36.23 and fifth in the 800 run in 2:45.33.
Woodsboro’s Kira Meacham cleared 4-6 to take fifth in the high jump.
Woodsboro was third in the 800 relay in 1:58.78 and fifth in the 400 relay in 56.55.
