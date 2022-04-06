Texas State’s Alexa Valenzuela of Refugio went 18 feet, 6 inches to take third place in the long jump at the UTSA Invitational at the Park West Athletics Complex on March 19.
Valenzuela, a junior, was also sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 10 inches.
Texas A&M’s Cutler Zamzow of Goliad ran the first leg on the Aggies’ fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team at Arizona State’s Baldy Castillo Invitational in Tucson on March 18.
Zamzow, a freshman, teamed with James Smith, Sam Whitmarsh and Ashton Schwartzman for a time of 3 minutes, 11.39 seconds.
UTSA sophomore infielder Austin Ochoa of Refugio had started 10 games for the 12-7 Roadrunners as of March 22.
Ochoa was batting .219 (7 for 32) with one home run, eight RBI and six runs scored.
Roxanne Morris of Goliad teamed with Lexi Ahrens to win the third flight of Texas A&M-Kingsville’s beach volleyball match against Abilene Christian 21-7, 21-10 on March 22 in Kingsville. The Javelinas beat the Wildcats 5-0.
