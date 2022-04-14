Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke won the 300-meter hurdles and ran the first leg on two first-place relay teams to lead the Tigers at the Karnes City Badger Relays on March 26.
Ruhnke crossed the finish in 40.66 seconds to win the 300 hurdles.
Ruhnke teamed with JP Reyes, Hezekiah McDow and Joseph Council in winning the 400 relay in 43.28 seconds. The same four combined for victory in the 800 relay in 1:32.96.
Reyes, Jack Parker Smith, Justin Livas and Colby Rosenquest took third in the 1,600 relay in 3:49.44.
Council took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.56.
The Tigers’ Braylon Perry was third in the 100 dash in 11.43. Ashton Perry took fourth in the 200 dash in 24.34. Smith was fourth in the 400 dash in 56.80.Braylon Perry had a mark of 118-4 to take fourth in the discus.
Rosenquest was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 36.8.
Goliad’s Benjamin Balderaz was sixth in the 3,200 run with a time of 13:52.80.
The Tigers finished with 103 points. Stockdale won the meet title with 199 points and Poth was second with 129.
