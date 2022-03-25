Woodsboro’s Jayden Scott won the long jump and teammate Layton Niemann took the gold medal in the pole vault at the Coach Aaron Houston Relays on March 3 in Woodsboro.
Scott had a winning mark of 20 feet, 5 1/2 inches in the long jump while Niemann cleared 13-2.
Woodsboro’s Niemann, Jordan Garcia, Colton Wiginton and Roger Gonzalez teamed to take third in the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 51.59 seconds.
Niemann, Scott, Gonzales and TK Morgan combined for fourth in the 400 relay in 46.12. In the 800 relay, Niemann, Morgan, Gonzalez and Scott ran a 1:39.84 for sixth place.
Woodsboro’s Glen Giddens recorded a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 37-10. Gonzalez took fifth in the shot put with a mark of 38-2 1/2. Garcia was sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.59 and the Eagles’ James Meacham was sixth in the high jump by clearing 5-8.
The Eagles finished fifth in the team standings with 50 points.
In the girls division, Woodsboro’s Hailey Allen took third in the discus with a throw of 84-3 1/4 and fourth in the shot put with a mark of 27-10 1/2.
The Lady Eagles’ Anna Hall was fourth in the 100 dash in 13.11. Woodsboro’s Jaqulynn Tully placed sixth in the 800 run with a time of 2:49.96.
Hall, Katrina Lopez, Kira Meacham and Kyleigh Collins combined for fifth place in the 400 relay in 55.93.
Hall, Lopez, Collins and Tully were fifth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:39.18.
The Lady Eagles finished eighth in the team standings with 24 points.
