SHINER – The No. 2-ranked 2A football team in the state of Texas handed Goliad its fifth straight loss Friday night.
The Shiner Comanches ran off the final 48 points of the contest in a 55-6 win over the Tigers.
The Comanches got on the board early in the first with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead for good.
The Tigers responded in kind two minutes later with Reese Rhunke rumbling 44 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-6.
After that, it was all Shiner.
The Comanches scored twice more in the first quarter to take a 21-6 lead into the second quarter.
They added a pair of 70-plus yard touchdowns and a 45-yard passing TD in the second quarter to build a 41-6 halftime advantage.
Shiner then added another passing TD midway through the third quarter and a short rushing TD midway through the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
The Tigers were held to just five first downs and 88 total yards on the night.
Rhunke went 8 of 11 for 37 yards through the air and rushed it six times for 17 yards.
John Savoy carried it four times for 26 yards for the Tigers.
Alan Mendez and Cutler Zamzow both had three receptions on the night. Mendez finished with 14 yards and Zamzow had 10.
The Tigers are off this week, but return to the field Oct. 11 in their District 14-3A Division I debut against Luling on their home field of Tiger Stadium.