Softball teams gear up for 2023 season

The Goliad Tigerettes, Refugio Lady Cats and Woodsboro Lady Eagles look to be district contenders this softball season as they each return key players from their 2022 rosters.
The Tigerettes went 14-13 overall and 8-7 in district play under the helm of first-year coach Bryan Martin in 2022. Goliad returns five starters as it tries to make the playoff for the first time since 2019.
Refugio reached the bi-district postseason round in 2022 and returns two of South Texas’ top players in senior pitcher Kristal Rodriguez and senior outfielder Chay Callis.
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles return nine starters and appear capable of ending a four-year postseason drought.
Goliad Tigerettes
Martin welcomes back his entire infield from last season.
Sophomore pitcher-shortstop Kieyah Garcia batted .381 with 11 RBI and five stolen bases last season. Sophomore second baseman Ryleigh Glass (.300, 10 RBI, 3 SB), senior catcher Mady Kramer (.464, 18 RBI, 12 SB), sophomore third baseman Jesielah McGilbra (.400, 12 RBI, 6 SB), senior outfielder Dayla Perry (.360, 5 RBI) and sophomore first baseman-pitcher Morgan Young (.333, 15 RBI, 2 SB) are other returning starters.
Other top returners are junior infielder Addysen Brock (.412, 14 RBI, 6 SB) and sophomore outfielder Stormie Gutierrez.
Martin looks for freshman utility players Shiyla Schmidt and Daryn Schutz to make immediate contributions.
“The key for us is for our players to be coachable, flexible, adaptable and better those around them, which will in turn help better themselves,” Martin said.
Refugio Lady Cats
Refugio compiled a 19-7 record en route to winning a district title last season.
Rodriguez and Callis were named to the 2023 South Texas Preseason Softball Team after enjoying stellar 2022 seasons.
Other returning starters for the Lady Cats are junior pitcher Elisa Flores, junior first baseman Bianca Jimenez, junior utility player Melissa Deleon and junior third baseman Sara Henning.
Refugio coach Meghan Franz, entering her eighth season with the Lady Cats, is also expecting senior utility player Kaylor Freeman to see plenty of playing time.
Woodsboro Lady Eagles
The Lady Eagles have just about everyone back from last season’s team that went 10-13 and just missed making the playoffs.
Junior third baseman Tonya Rodriguez batted .486 with a team-leading 36 RBI last season. She also scored 30 runs and stole six bases for the Lady Eagles.
Senior catcher Hailey Allen also returns after batting.500 in 2022 with one home run, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases.
Also returning for Woodsboro are junior first baseman L’Emay Thompson (.393, 17 RBI, 10 SB), junior second baseman Jazlyn Garza (.261, 10 RBI, 13 SB), senior outfielder Jaqulynn Tully (.226, 5 RBI, 4 SB), sophomore designated player Alyasia Smith (.385, 8 RBI, 8 SB) and junior outfielder Kalynn Vega.
Jaime Cano, in his 17th season as a head coach, also expects contributions from junior outfielder Alishia Rodriguez, senior shortstop Kenzie Scott, sophomore infielder Jackie Perez, freshman pitcher Sidney Castillo, freshman outfielder Karissa Ortiz and freshman infielder Logan Jaramillo.
“Our upperclassmen will be the key for us,” Cano said. “The goal is a district championship and to go deep into the playoffs.”
