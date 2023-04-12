South Texas Fishing Report

FRESHWATER
Choke Canyon
GOOD. Water stained; 68-74 degrees; 24.79 feet below pool. Bass are good in 2-8 feet of water on soft plastics in green pumpkin and watermelon colors. White bass are good on main lake points with small crankbaits. Catfish are shallow with cut and stink bait. Crappie are good in the shallows on minnows and small black and chartreuse grubs. Report by Scott Springer, Fish Choke Canyon Lake.
Lake Corpus Christi
GREAT. 70 degrees; 4.86 feet below pool. Catfish are great 1-3 feet of water on cheese bait, cut shad, soap baits, shrimp, and worms. Largemouth bass are good in 1-3 feet of water on jigs, senkos, and small crankbaits. White bass are slow in the lake but are great in the Nueces River north of the lake. Live minnows and small swim baits are the ticket. Crappie are good in one foot of water near structures with live minnows or white jigs. The spawn is slowing down and fish are beginning to scatter but can still be found shallow. Alligator gar are good on cut shad and carp. Bow Fishermen are finding great success in the shallows. Report provided by Captain Damian Hubbs, Top Gun Outfitters.
Lake Texana
FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; 1.03 feet below pool. Bass are in all stages for the spawn biting on soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good in structure using minnows and jigs. Catfish are good throughout the lake on punch bait and cut bait.
SALTWATER
Port O’Connor
GOOD. 72 degrees. It will be a good weekend to fill the Easter basket with fish. Bull redfish and jack crevalles are schooling on the incoming tides between jetties and Bird Island using blue crab. Oversized redfish up to 30 inches, and drum on blue crab and shrimp at the back of the jetties. Trout are very slow. Sheepshead are good on shrimp all over the jetties. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.
Rockport
GREAT. 70 degrees. Redfish are good 2-4 feet of water on gulp and live bait. Trout are good in 2-4 feet of water on topwaters, natural colored assassins and suspension baits.. Drum are great in 2-4 feet of water on dead shrimp. Report provided by Captain Damian Hubbs, Top Gun Outfitters.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 73 degrees. Sheepshead, drum, and jack crevalle are good at the jetties and Fina Docks on shrimp. Trout are good near Redfish Bay and Dagger Island on artificials or shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are on the front and backside of Dagger Island, and in Aransas Bay. Report by Captain Doug Stanford, Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 70 degrees. Redfish are good in the potholes in East Flats area on shrimp, cut menhaden and mullet. Black drum can be caught in the same area on shrimp. Mangrove snapper are in the rocks in the jetties and docks on shrimp. Report by Captain Doug Stanford, Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters.