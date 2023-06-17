Southwestern’s Yanta earns All-SCAC honorable mention

Former Goliad High School standout softball player Brooke Yanta earned honorable mention on the All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference softball team released recently.
Yanta, a junior third baseman for Southwestern University, batted .262 (28-for-107) with 16 RBIs, 12 runs scored, nine doubles, and one stolen base.
Yanta has played in 104 games during her three-year career with the Pirates. She has a career batting average of .223 with 27 RBIs. Her career fielding average is .930.
