A seventh-inning rally by the Goliad Tigers fell short in a 5-4 District 29-3A loss to the Taft Greyhounds on March 22 in Taft.
The Tigers led 2-0 until the fifth inning when Taft crossed the plate three times. The Greyhounds added two more runs in the sixth to expand their lead to 5-2.
Goliad scored twice in the seventh to provide the final 5-4 score.
The Tigers’ Colby Rosenquest went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Goliad’s Andrew Alonzo was 1 for 2 with two RBI and teammates Aden Barrientez and Barrett Garcia each went 1 for 3.
The Tigers’ Phin Wallek scattered five hits over six innings and struck out six Greyhound batters.
The loss dropped Goliad to 7-5-2 overall and 2-2 in district play.
Orange Grove 12, Goliad 2
The Orange Grove Bulldogs erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning en route to taking a 12-2 District 29-3A win over the Goliad Tigers on March 18 in Goliad. The Tigers were led at the plate by Andrew Alonzo and Barrett Garcia, who were both 1 for 2.
Goliad 17, Aransas Pass 1
Kolton Duval went 4 for 5 with six RBI and combined with Colby Rosenquest to toss a one-hitter to lead the Goliad Tigers to a 17-1 District 29-3A victory over the Aransas Pass Panthers on March 15 in Aransas Pass. Rosenquest was also 2 for 5 with three RBI. Andrew Alonzo went 2 for 4.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com