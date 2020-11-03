If one is in search of the true definition of dominance, they need only set their eyes on the Goliad volleyball program.
The Tigerette program, helmed by alum Jess Odem, won its sixth straight district championship in 2020 with yet another undefeated run through its district schedule.
“Adding another gold ball trophy to the collection is always a nice feeling,” said Odem, whose team wrapped up the regular season with a three-set sweep of District 29-3A foe Mathis on Oct. 23 to finish 23-3 overall and 14-0 in district play.
“Most would say it’s not always easy year after year to keep the girls focused for every Tuesday and Friday game, but I have girls who are determined and focused to prove themselves every time they step on the floor and protect the tradition we have built here for Tigerette volleyball.”
Odem’s 2020 cast of Tigerettes ran the program’s district win streak to 77 straight matches with 14 three-set sweeps in 29-3A play.
During that win streak, which dates back to 2014, the Tigerettes have won all but one match in three sets.
They finished the year with four wins in a seven-day span. That stretch started with a win over Aransas Pass on Oct. 16, followed by a pair of wins over Skidmore-Tynan on Oct. 17 and Oct. 20, then the win over Mathis in the season finale.
Against Aransas Pass, they won 25-15, 25-11 and 25-5.
Brook Jackson fueled that victory with seven kills. Karleigh and Kyla Hill both had five kills.
Karli Buenger served up five aces, while Karleigh Hill had four aces.
Mollee Henicke had 20 assists for the Tigerette offense.
Addison Zamzow led the defense with nine digs. Buenger had seven.
They followed that with a pair of sweeps of Skidmore in a three-day period.
In the first match, which was a makeup match from one that had been postponed from earlier in the season, the Tigerettes won 25-13, 25-7 and 25-10.
Statistics for the match were unavailable at press time.
In the Oct. 20 meeting, Goliad won 25-8, 25-13 and 25-10.
Karleigh Hill and Abby Yanta both had seven kills, while Henicke recorded six and Kyla Hill put down five.
Henicke led in assists with 24.
Buenger served up four aces. Zamzow had three, and Julia Morris and Henicke both had two.
Morris led in digs with 13. Buenger had 12.
In the season finale, the Tigerettes won 25-8, 25-11, 25-5 over the Mathis Lady Pirates.
Jackson and Yanta tied for the team lead in kills with six apiece. The Hill sisters both had five kills.
Morris registered six aces. Henicke added 24 assists.
Morris paced the defense with six digs.
The Tigerettes will enter the postseason ranked seventh in the state poll and will be the top seed out of District 29-3A.
They will face Banquete in the bi-district round of the postseason on Friday at 6 p.m. at George West.
Odem said her group of girls have their eyes set on again winning the regional crown.
“I have a large group of seniors and two of them were on the state-winning team in 2017,” said Odem, whose team has fallen in the regional finals each of the past two seasons after they won three straight regional crowns from 2015-2017.
“They are leading the rest of the girls right back to that direction.
“Every girl is hungry all for the same goal, to be able to get back to Garland and win a state title. We know every time we step on the floor from now on it is win or go home there is no other option but to stay completely focused at all times.
“We can have fun and celebrate when we reach our goal.”