SEGUIN – The Goliad girls golf team opened its season with a fifth-place finish at the Navarro Lady Panther Invitational on Feb. 3 at Max Starke Park Golf Course.
The Tigerettes posted a team total of 453 at the tournament.
Hannah Boyd carded a 108 to lead the Tigerettes. Madelyn Reitz shot a 110, while Christian Boyd carded a 117 and Jensen Salge carded a 118.
Gracey Hoefling shot a 128 for Goliad. Sydney Goslin carded a 135 while competing as an individual for the Tigerettes.
Gaskamp leads Tigers in Seguin
Kyle Gaskamp was the top finisher for Goliad at the Navarro Panther Invitational on Feb. 5 in Seguin.
Gaskamp carded a round of 89 at Max Starke Park Golf Course.
Dustin Harrell shot a 105 for the Tigers, while Jackson Bochat turned in a 116.