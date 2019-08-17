COLUMBUS – The Goliad Tigerette volleyball team closed out its first tournament of the season Saturday with a pair of victories at the Columbus tournament.
The two wins – the second day in a row that Goliad won both matches – pushed Goliad over the .500 mark for the season at 4-3.
The Tigerettes downed Rosenberg Terry in two sets, then beat La Grange in two sets.
They won 25-16 in the first set against Terry, then won 25-13 in the second set.
Ashlyn Davis paced the Tigerette offense with seven kills, while Mollee Henicke and Karleigh Hill had five apiece.
Brook Jackson added two kills for the Tigerettes.
Henicke added two aces, recorded 11 assists and had three digs in the victory.
Davis added three aces and led the team in digs with nine. She also had a block.
Julia Morris posted two aces and recorded eight digs.
Karli Buenger added 10 assists.
Abby Yanta had a team-high three blocks.
The Tigerettes downed La Grange 25-17 in the first set and 27-25 in the second set.
Davis had 11 kills, six digs and a block. Hill recorded five kills, five digs and a block.
Brooke Yanta had three kills and a block.
Henicke, Jackson and A. Yanta had two kills apiece.
Morris had the team’s only ace of the match, and also recorded six digs.
Buenger led the team in assists with 13 to go with six digs.
On the second day of the tournament, the Tigerettes beat El Campo in two sets and Ganado in two sets.
Goliad won 25-23 in the first set against El Campo, then won 25-20 in the second set to get the win.
Davis had eight kills to go with eight digs in the win.
B. Yanta had five kills and two blocks, while A. Yanta had two kills, an ace and five digs.
Hill also had five kills and recorded nine digs.
Buenger had team highs in digs and aces with 16 and three, respectively.
Henicke had 13 assists, two kills, five digs and a block.
Jackson also recorded four kills in the win.
The Tigerettes bested Ganado 25-15 in the first set before claiming a 25-8 victory in the second set.
Davis had eight kills, two aces and four digs, while Henicke had four kills, 18 assists, two aces, three digs and a block.
Morris led the team in aces with five. She also had six digs.
Hill had four kills, an ace, two blocks and a team-leading 11 digs.
A. Yanta had three kills, while B. Yanta and Buenger had one kill apiece.
The Tigerettes dropped their first two matches at the tournament. The results from those matches were not available at press time.
Goliad opened the season with a loss to Needville on Aug. 6. Statistics and scores from that match were not available at press time.