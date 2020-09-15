GOLIAD – The reigning district champions opened with a win in District 29-3A volleyball action on Sept. 1.
The Goliad Tigerettes swept Odem in dominating fashion to improve to 1-0 in district play and 7-3 overall on the year.
The Tigerettes won the opening set of the match 25-9, took the second set 25-11 and won the third set 25-10 to clinch the match.
Karleigh Hill had a team-best 10 kills for the Tigerettes in the win. She also added six digs and recorded the team’s only block.
Brook Jackson registered seven kills, while Abby Yanta had six.
Julia Morris served up eight aces for the Tigerettes. Madelyn Reitz had two aces, while Mollee Henicke and Karli Buenger both had one ace.
Henicke led the team in assists with 27.
Morris also paced the defense with 11 digs. Henicke added five digs, while Buenger and Addison Zamzow had three digs apiece.
Tigerettes split
matches at triangular
Goliad beat Calhoun and lost to 4A power La Vernia at a triangular match on Aug. 28.
The Tigerettes downed Calhoun with set victories of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-19.
Jackson had nine kills to lead the team. Yanta put down seven kills, while Henicke and Kyla Hill had five kills apiece. Karleigh Hill added four kills, and Kaysa Wunsch recorded three.
Karleigh Hill and Julia Morris both had 10 digs to lead the Goliad defense. Zamzow added five, and Buenger had four.
Morris also led the team in aces with four.
Henicke had a team-high 31 assists.
The Tigerettes then fell in five sets to state-ranked La Vernia.
Goliad won the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-13 and 27-25, but La Vernia rallied back to win the final three sets 26-24, 25-14 and 15-13 to take the match.
Henicke registered a double-double with 15 kills and 41 assists. She also had two aces and seven digs.
Karleigh Hill posted 14 kills to go with six blocks, four digs and one ace.
Brook Jackson and Kyla Hill both had nine kills in the loss, while Yanta recorded five.
Morris had 34 digs to lead the defense. Zamzow and Buenger both had 12 digs.