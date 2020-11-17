It is time to add some more space in the trophy case at Goliad High School because the Tigerette volleyball team added some more hardware to its haul last week.
The Tigerettes claimed an area championship and won a regional quarterfinal contest over a four-day stretch.
They rocked IDEA North Mission in three sets to win the area championship on Nov. 2, then swept perennial playoff foe London in the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 5.
Goliad was set to face Ingram Moore in the regional semifinals earlier this week in Devine for a berth in the Region IV Championship.
The winner faces either Poth or Orange Grove in the regional championship match later this week. Poth knocked off Industrial, the defending state champion and two-time defending regional champion, in the regional quarterfinals, while Orange Grove, the runner-up to Goliad in district play, bested Santa Gertrudis Academy in the third round.
The Tigerettes moved to 26-3 on the year with the wins over IDEA and London.
In the win over IDEA, Goliad allowed just 21 total points over the three sets.
The Tigerettes won the opening set 25-4, then claimed a 25-11 win in the second set. They closed out the match with a 25-6 win in the third set.
Brook Jackson carried the load offensively, racking up 11 kills on the night.
Karleigh Hill recorded eight kills, Abby Yanta put down six, and Mollee Henicke and Kyla Hill both had three kills.
Henicke had the assist on 27 of those kills.
On the service line, Maddy Reitz, Karleigh Hill, Julia Morris and Addison Zamzow each recorded two aces. Karli Buenger added one.
Buenger led the defense with nine digs, while Zamzow and Morris both registered six digs. Karleigh Hill and Henicke both had three digs.
Yanta had the team’s only block.
London went stride-for-stride with the Tigerettes in the regional quarterfinals, but Goliad still vanquished the Pirates in three sets.
Goliad won the opening set of the match 25-21, then took a 2-0 lead with a two-point victory in the second set, 25-23.
The Tigerettes closed things out with a 25-15 win in the third set.
This time it was the Hill sisters who fueled things offensively with younger sister Kyla recording 12 kills and Karleigh putting down 11 kills.
Jackson had nine kills, while Henicke had six and Yanta added four.
Henicke had the assist on 36 of those kills.
She also led the defense with 18 digs.
Morris recorded 14 digs, and both Karleigh Hill and Zamzow had 13 kills.
Karleigh Hill notched seven blocks. Kaysa Wunsch had two blocks for the Tigerettes.
Morris served up three aces for Goliad.
The win pushed Goliad’s win streak to 21 straight matches, a run that dates back to the team’s last match in the month of August, which was a sweep of Calhoun.
The Tigerettes have won 63 of the 66 sets they have played during the win streak.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•