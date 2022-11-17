The Goliad Tigerettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 4 with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 area playoff win over IDEA Weslaco Pike in Kingsville.
The Tigerettes advanced to play Banquete in the regional quarterfinals.
Goliad (32-13) was led by Kyla Hill’s double-double. Hill had 11 kills and 10 digs to go with seven service aces.
Abby Yanta had eight kills, four blocks and five digs. Also leading the Tigerettes were Karolynn Youngblood with 29 assists and 12 digs, Kendall West’s five kills and two blocks, Kasadi Neel’s four kills and 11 digs, Madi Williams’ four aces, Kenna Klekar’s six digs, and Maevyn Wunsch’s two digs and three digs.
Tigerettes beat SGA
The Goliad Tigerettes opened the postseason with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-12 bi-district win over Santa Gertrudis Academy on Oct. 31.
Abby Yanta recorded nine kills, six digs, one ace and three blocks.
Karolynn Youngblood had 28 assists, two aces, two digs and eight digs; Kyla Hill posted seven kills, two aces, one block and 12 digs; Kendall West had four kills and two blocks; Kasadi Neel posted three kills and one dig; Maevyn Wunshc had five kills, one block and two digs; Madi Williams tallied two aces and two digs; Kenna Klekar had three aces and six digs; and Ryleigh Glass recorded one dig.