ODEM – The Goliad volleyball team pushed its mark to 10-0 in District 29-3A play on Friday night with a dominating road victory over Odem.
The Tigerettes claimed a 25-19 win in the opening set, then won 25-12 in the second set for a 2-0 lead in the match. They closed out the victory with a 25-16 triumph in the third set.
Goliad improved to 23-10 overall with the victory.
Ashlyn Davis piled up a match-best 16 kills to lead Goliad to the win. She also had six digs, one assists and one ace in the win.
Mollee Henicke recorded seven kills to go with a team-high 20 assists. She also tied Davis and Karli Buenger for the lead in digs with six.
Karleigh Hill also had seven kills to go with six blocks, four digs and two aces.
Julia Morris tallied four aces and four digs during the win.
Goliad 3, Aransas Pass 0
The Tigerettes swept the visiting Aransas Pass Lady Panthers last Tuesday at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
The hosts won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-9.
Davis had 14 kills for Goliad. She also added three digs, two aces and two blocks.
Henicke and Hill had five kills apiece. Brook Jackson and Abby Yanta each had three kills.
Henicke led in assists with 21 to go with four digs and an ace. Buenger had a team-high four aces.
Morris led in digs with seven and also had three aces on the night.