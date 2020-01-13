Tigerettes Basketball Contributed information Jan 13, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Staven Bone photo Brooke Yanta aims for the net during Friday's game against Aransas Pass. Staven Bone photo Tigerette Emily Hobbs tosses the ball into the net during Friday's game against Aransas Pass. Steven Bone photo Tigerette Makhaiyia Pinson prepares aims for the net during Friday's game against Aransas Pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLIAD – The Tigerettes went up against Lady Panthers of Aransas Pass last Friday night and came out on top 42-36. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Alaniz organizes new Goliad history group Tigerettes Basketball Clarence Wilson Garcia to run for Pct 1 seat I remember Benny . . . Tiger Basketball USDA designates seven Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas County gets flag drop-off depository Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 22 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22 The Living Coast Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesArea woman convicted of capital murder solicitation in Live Oak CountyMichael Eric RendonTxDOT releases statement on Harbor Bridge Project engineersBaby girl is year’s first arrival at Christus SpohnEarly morning Sinton ISD bus wreckGerald Henry HerzogMorrill will serve as county judgeJesusa Linda RodriquezResidents receive new homes thanks to disaster recovery groupsKC native gears up for radio tour Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsA.C. Jones mariachisNurse pinningDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingLit up in BeevilleCBC fall graduationMerry & Bright CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)Elbert Williams (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Alfred Gilbert Guerra, (1)Michael Fitzgerald Williams (1)Albert Rankin (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Ivy Autry (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin