GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team finished third at its own tournament last week, going 2-1 on the final day of the tournament.
The Tigerettes sandwiched wins over London and Sinton around a loss to St. Joseph to take third.
Goliad won the third-place match in three sets over Sinton.
The hosts won the first set 30-28, but Sinton claimed a win in the second set 25-16 to force a third set.
Goliad won that tiebreaker set 25-17.
Ashlyn Davis led the Tigerette offense with 13 kills. She also had two aces, 12 digs and a block in the win.
After the match, Davis was named to the all-tournament team for the Tigerettes.
Karleigh Hill recorded nine kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Mollee Henicke had six kills, 15 assists, two aces and 10 digs.
Julia Morris registered a team-best 16 digs, while Karli Buenger added 11 assists, seven digs and an ace.
The Tigerettes improved to 15-8 on the year with the win.
Goliad opened the final day of the tournament with a two-set victory over another set of Lady Pirates, London, in two sets, 25-17, 25-23.
Davis had 12 kills and three aces, while Hill had four kills and five digs.
Henicke posted two kills, two aces, seven assists and a block.
Buenger led the team in assists with 12.
Morris led in digs and aces with seven and five, respectively.
St. Joseph beat Goliad in two sets. The scores from the sets were unavailable at press time.
Davis had eight kills and two digs in the loss. Brook Jackson recorded three kills, while Hill had two.
Morris led in digs with six and Hill had five.
Buenger had a team-high eight assists and also tied for the team lead in aces with Morris with two apiece.
On the first day of the tournament, Goliad lost to Sinton and then beat Jourdanton and Karnes City, respectively.
Sinton downed Goliad 27-25 and 25-22.
Davis led in kills with 10 and tied Morris for the team lead in digs with 14 apiece.
Buenger had 12 assists, while Henicke had 10 digs and 10 assists.
The Tigerettes routed Jourdanton in two sets, 25-10 and 25-16.
Davis recorded seven kills, while Brooke Yanta had three, and Henicke Hill had two apiece.
Henicke led in assists with 14, in digs with six and in blocks with two.
Morris recorded three aces, while Hill and Davis had two apiece.
Goliad followed that with another rout, this time of Karnes City in two sets, 25-12 and 25-10.
Davis and Henicke both had five kills, while Jackson and Yanta both had three kills. Hill added two.
Henicke led in assists with 11, and tied Morris for the team lead in digs with four apiece.
Davis also had a team-best four aces. Henicke and Morris both had two aces.
Victoria West 3, Goliad 1
Victoria West won each of the last two sets to close out a four-set victory over Goliad last Tuesday.
The visitors won the first set 25-16 before Goliad evened the match with a 25-16 win of its own in the second set.
Victoria West then won the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-22.
Davis had 11 kills and six aces to lead the Tigerette offense. Hill added seven kills to go with 11 digs and six blocks.
Morris led the defense with 21 digs. She also had two aces and a kill.
Henicke recorded 13 assists, 11 digs, three blocks and a kill, while Buenger had 12 assists and 14 digs.