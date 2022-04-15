Jayden Moore had three hits and four RBI while tossing a three-hitter in Goliad’s 22-2 softball win over the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Bulldogs on March 29 in Skidmore that was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
The Tigerettes, who had 15 hits, scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second, and 13 in the third.
Moore was also 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.
Goliad’s Tiffany Danish was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Halle Sumpter went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Morgan Young went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and drove in two runs. Kieyah Garcia and Ryleigh Glass each went 2 for 3. Mady Kramer had one RBI.
Moore struck out two to get the win on the mound.
The win improved the Tigerettes to 11-8 overall and 6-2 in District 29-3A play.
Goliad 7,
George West 3
The Goliad Tigerettes rallied from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the George West Lady Longhorns 7-3 in a District 29-3A matchup on March 25 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more times in the sixth.
Jayden Moore allowed only five hits and struck out six over six innings to get the victory. Moore also went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Dayla Perry led Goliad’s 13-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with an RBI. Tiffany Danish was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Halle Sumpter scored three times and was 1 for 2 at the plate.
The Tigerettes’ Mady Kramer was 2 for 4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•