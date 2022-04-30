The Goliad Tigerettes raced to their 10th consecutive district championship on April 7 at the District 29-3A Track and Field Meet at Tiger Stadium in Goliad.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill won five gold medals and the Tigerettes won all three relays to finish with 209 points. Orange Grove was second with 93.
The Tigers placed second in the boys standings with 127 points. Taft won the team title with 150.
Hannah Perez, Mylee Howard, Samantha Royster and Addison Zamzow got the Tigerettes off to a fast start in the running events by winning the 400-meter relay in 50.90 seconds.
The same foursome combined to win the 800 relay in 1:47.60. Ashley Wood, Zamzow, Perez and Hill concluded the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 4:08.80.
Hill won both hurdles events. She took the 100 hurdles in 15.05 and 300 hurdles in 44.17. Hill also won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 8 1/2 inches. Zamzow was second with a mark of 17-0.
Hill took the gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 37-3 1/2 and Wood was second with a leap of 34-5.
Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke won the 3,200 run in 12:55.34 and was third in the 1,600 in 5:52.26.
Taryn Ackley cleared 10-0 to win the pole vault and Rylee Ackley was second in the shot put with a mark of 32-1 1/2.
Royster was third in the 200 dash in 27.69 and Howard took fourth in 28.00.
Wood was second in the 300 hurdles in 47.64 and third in the 100 hurdles in 16.74.
In the discus, Goliad’s Morgan Young was third with a throw of 90-8. Teammate Kaysa Wunsch took fourth with a mark of 90-7 and the Tigerettes’ Kassidy Diebel was fifth with an 84-6.
Goliad’s Abby Yanta was fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-8. Teammate Jayden Moore was sixth with a jump of 4-7.
The Tigerettes’ Addysen Brock was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 6-6. Howard tied for sixth at 6-0.
Franke was fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:39.15 and teammate Audrey Winstead was sixth in 2:48.28. Winstead placed fourth in the 3,200 run with a time of 13:23.47.
Goliad’s Ashlyn Shaffer was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.89. The Tigerettes’ Avery Heibel was fifth in the 400 run in 1:08.07.
In the boys division, Jaylon Collums, Aden Barrientez, Jon Reyes and Joseph Council teamed to win the 400 relays in 44.29.
Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke won the 300 hurdles in 38.65 and Council was second in 42.80.
Barrientez leaped 20-6 1/2 to win the long jump and the Tigers’ Layden Lara was second in the triple jump with a 42-6 1/2 and fourth in the long jump with a mark of 19-7 1/4.
Ruhnke, Jack Smith, Justin Livas and Reyes took second in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:37.87.
Council was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.30 and teammate Lara was third in 16.54.
Reyes and Barrientez tied for second in the pole vault by clearing 9-0.
Smith raced to third in the 400 dash in 54.43.
The Tigers’ Hezekiah McDow took fourth in the 100 dash with a time of 11.65 and Goliad’s Braylon Perry was fifth in 11.70. McDow was fifth in the 200 dash in 24.28.
Collums, Reyes, McDow and Perry combined for fifth in the 800 relay in 1:36.09.
Goliad’s Cameron Capistran placed fifth in the 800 run in 2:18.26. Perry was fourth in the discus with a mark of 116-8 and Leverius Gage was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 39-10 1/2.
The Tigers’ Dasen Tinney-Anderson cleared 5-8 for fifth in the high jump and teammate Devonte Perry followed in sixth with a height of 5-6.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet, which will be held at Tiger Stadium on April 19.
Goliad won both junior varsity team titles.
The Tigerettes had 202 points after winning two of three relays.
The Tigers finished with 188 points. The Tigers won the 400 and 800 relays.
