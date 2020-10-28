GOLIAD – In a district match last week the Tigerette volleyball team allowed the most points in a set that it has allowed all season but still quickly put away Taft in three sets at the Goliad Events Center.
Goliad swept the visiting Lady Greyhounds for their 20th win of the season (20-3) and their 10th District 29-3A win of the year.
The win was Goliad’s 73rd straight district victory, pushing the Tigerettes to 10-0 in district competition this year.
Goliad, which was down a starter for the match because of a sickness, won the opening set 26-24, then breezed to a pair of 25-9 wins in the second and third sets.
“It took us a second to workout the kinks in our first game and new rotations,” said Tigerette coach Jess Odem. “The second and third games, we got it right.”
Brook Jackson led the team in kills with 12, while Mollee Henicke tallied eight kills. Abby Yanta added seven kills, and Kyla Hill had six kills.
Henicke paced the team in assists with 20.
She also led the team in aces with five.
Addison Zamzow recorded four aces, while Hill and Julia Morris both had two aces. Karli Buenger and Kylie Welch each added one ace apiece.
Morris paced the defense with 12 digs. Henicke and Zamzow both had eight digs, while Buenger added seven. Hill and Maddy Reitz each had five digs.
Yanta had the team’s only block of the night.
Goliad 3, Orange Grove 0
Goliad’s win over Orange Grove had a touch of déjà vu to it as the Tigerettes rolled to a three-set sweep.
The host Tigerettes won all three sets by the same score, 25-10.
Karleigh Hill had a team-high nine kills for Goliad. Her little sister, Kyla, recorded seven kills.
Jackson and Yanta both had three kills, while Henicke and Kaysa Wunsch both had two kills.
Morris served up a total of 14 aces for Goliad in the win. She also had a team-best nine digs.
Henicke paced the team in assists with 24.
Karleigh Hill had a team-high five blocks on the night.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•