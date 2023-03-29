Tigerettes down George West 16-6

The Goliad Tigerettes scored in every inning but the third as they took a 16-6 District 29-3A softball win over the George West Lady Horns last night in George West.
Read more about the game in the April 6 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.
The Goliad Tigerettes scored in every inning but the third as they took a 16-6 District 29-3A softball win over the George West Lady Horns last night in George West.
Read more about the game in the April 6 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.