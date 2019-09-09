CORPUS CHRISTI – The Goliad volleyball team dropped its second straight match to a 5A opponent Friday evening with a four-set loss to Flour Bluff on the road.
Flour Bluff claimed set victories of 25-13 in the first, 25-14 in the third and 25-19 in the fourth to take the match.
Goliad won the third set 27-25.
The Tigerettes fell to 13-9 overall with the loss.
Ashlyn Davis had a team-best 16 kills for Goliad in the loss. She also had 12 digs, two blocks and two aces.
Karleigh Hill recorded seven kills, seven digs and seven blocks. Brook Jackson had six kills, while Brooke Yanta had four kills and three blocks.
Mollee Henicke led the team in assists with 33 to go with two kills, an ace, 17 digs and two blocks.
Abby Yanta added two kills, two blocks and an ace.
Earlier in the week, the Tigerettes fell on the road to the No. 1-ranked team in 5A, the Gregory-Portland Ladycats.
G-P swept Goliad with wins of 25-16, 27-25 and 25-14.
Davis had a team-high 13 kills in the loss, while Hill recorded six and B. Yanta added three.
Henicke and Karli Buenger both recorded 13 assists.
Julia Morris led the defense with 19 digs, while Henicke added 10. Hill had eight, and Buenger and Davis both had seven.
Henicke and Hill tied for the team lead in blocks with four.
Davis had two aces for the Tigerettes.