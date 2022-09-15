The Goliad Tigerettes were defeated in four sets by the La Vernia Lady Bears on Aug. 23.
La Vernia won the match 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14.
“We played a good match,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “We just have kinks to work out and we need to work on new rotations. I am confident we will get where we need to be.”
Kyla Hill had 10 kills and 23 digs. Abby Yanta added nine kills and three blocks. Karolynn Youngblood tallied 23 assists.
Addison Zamzow had 17 digs and Youngblood recorded 11.
