The Goliad Tigerettes managed only four hits in an 11-0 District 31-2A softball loss to the Mathis Lady Pirates on April 5 in Goliad.
Jesielah McGilbra had a double in the fifth inning. Halle Sumpter, Addysen Brock and Ryleigh Glass had the other hits for Goliad.
Tigerette pitcher Jayden Moore allowed 11 hits and struck out three.
Odem 22, Goliad 10
The Odem Lady Owls capitalized on seven Goliad errors and 10 bases on balls to take a 22-10 District 31-2A win over the Tigerettes on April 1 in Odem.
The Lady Owls scored four runs in the first inning and nine each in the second and third innings.
Goliad had 18 hits, but couldn’t overcome its miscues.
Halle Sumpter was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Tiffany Danish went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a double, and Jesielah McGilbra was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a pair of RBI.
Mady Kramer, Morgan Young and Kieyah Garcia each had two hits.
Young had an RBI double and Kramer stole home as the Tigerettes scored twice in the top of the first.
After Odem’s four-run second inning, Kramer, Brock and McGilbra had RBI singles, Glass provided a run-scoring double, and Sumpter stole home to highlight a six-run second inning that put Goliad back on top 8-4.
But the Lady Owls batted around in the next two innings to take a 22-8 lead.
Goliad scored twice in the fifth. Danish crossed the plate on Kramer’s fielder’s choice groundout and McGilbra scored Danish with a double.
Sumpter was the losing pitcher after throwing 149 pitches and striking out two.
