Abby Yanta scored 18 points to lead the Goliad Tigerettes to a 32-19 non-district basketball win over the Industrial Cobraettes on Dec. 5 in Vanderbilt.
Gabby Sertuche and Jarolynn Youngblood each had five points, Kaysas Wunsche added four and Carsyn Govednick had two to also lead the Tigerettes, who improved their season record to 4-4.
Goliad also won the JV game 25-13. Industrial won the freshman contest 35-11.
Mathis downs Tigerettes
The Goliad Tigerettes fell to the Mathis Lady Pirates 55-42 in the third-place game at the Karnes City tournament on Dec. 3.
Abby Yanta, who was named to the all-tournament team, led Goliad with 24 points. Kaysa Wunsch had nine points.
On Dec. 2, the Tigerettes downed the Karnes City Lady Badgers 38-28 behind Yanta’s 24 points.
Yanta poured in 29 points in the Tigerettes’ 51-49 win over Nixon-Smiley on the tournament’s first day. Wunsch added eight points.
Goliad fell 49-35 to Yorktown later in the day. Yanta had 10 points and Carsyn Govednick tossed in eight.