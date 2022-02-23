The Goliad Tigerettes almost pulled off a District 29-3A basketball upset in their season finale on Feb. 8 before falling 41-35 to the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats in Goliad.
Goliad led 27-25 after three quarters before the Ladycats outscored the Tigerettes 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
Abby Yanta, who made one 3-point shot, led Goliad with 16 points. Kaysa Wunsch and Riley Bohl followed with five points each.
Goliad fell to 7-27 on the season and 4-10 in district play while Skidmore-Tynan improved to 26-9 and 12-2.
Skidmore-Tynan also won the junior varsity game 27-21.
Goliad 51,
George West 48
Yanta scored a game-high 24 points as the Tigerettes captured a 51-48 overtime District 29-3A victory over the George West Lady Horns in George West.
Averi Amaro followed with 10 points for the Tigerettes and Kaysa Wunsch added eight. Yanta and Amaro each had 3-pointers.
Goliad overcame a 32-28 deficit by outscoring the Lady Horns 16-12 in the fourth quarter and force overtime.
The Tigerettes outscored George West 7-4 in overtime to seal the victory.
