Tigerettes gain non-district wins over Poth, St. Joseph

Abby Yanta scored 24 points as the Goliad Tigerettes held off the Poth Pirates for a 39-36 non-district basketball win on Dec. 20 in Poth.
The victory improved the Tigerettes to 9-7 on the season, while Poth dropped to 6-11.
Gabby Sertuche added 11 points for Goliad and made two 3-pointers.
Tigerettes down St. Joseph
The Goliad Tigerettes outscored the Victoria St. Joseph Lady Flyers 17-2 in the fourth quarter to secure a 45-23 victory on Dec. 19 in Victoria.
Abby Yanta led the way for the Tigerettes with 19 points.
Goliad’s Kaysa Wunsch added seven points.
The Tigerettes’ Gabby Sertuche and Karolynn Youngblood each made two 3-pointers.