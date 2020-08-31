GOLIAD – In a rematch of last year’s 3A Region IV volleyball championship, the region runners-up gained a measure of revenge on the region champions on Aug. 18.
The Goliad Tigerettes swept defending state and region champion Industrial at the Goliad ISD Events Center, avenging a four-set loss to the Lady Cobras in last year’s regional title match.
Karleigh Hill fueled the Tigerette win with her double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs, both of which were team bests.
She also had three blocks and served up two aces for Goliad, which improved to 3-2 on the year with the victory.
The hosts edged out a 25-23 win in the opening set before claiming a three-point win, 25-22, in the second set.
They closed things out with a 25-17 win in the third set.
Abby Yanta joined Hill in double figures in kills with 10. She also had two blocks on the night.
Julia Morris tied Hill for the team lead in digs with 10. Karli Buenger added nine, and Addison Zamzow had three.
Mollee Henicke had a team-leading 34 assists to go with eight digs, an ace and a block.
Buenger led the team in aces with three. Madelyn Reitz had two, while Zamzow added one.
Tigerettes split at tri
Goliad went 1-1 at a triangular match at Bobby Craig Gymnasium in Corpus Christi on Aug. 14, falling to Tuloso-Midway before beating Sinton.
Tuloso-Midway handed the Tigerettes a five-set loss. The Cherokees won the second set 25-23, the fourth set 25-19 and then the fifth set 15-5.
Goliad claimed the opening set 25-22 and took a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-18 win the third set before T-M claimed the last two sets.
Henicke led the team in kills and assists with 10 and 31, respectively. She also had three aces and four digs.
Brook Jackson and Kyla Hill both had nine kills, while Yanta put down eight. Karleigh Hill added six kills.
Karleigh Hill had a team-best six aces with Zamzow adding two.
Zamzow led the defense with 10 digs. Morris recorded eight, and Buenger had seven.
The Tigerettes then beat Sinton in three sets, winning 25-20 in the first and second sets and then 25-22 in the third set.
Karleigh Hill had 13 kills to lead the team. Jackson put down eight; Yanta recorded seven, and Henicke and Kyla Hill both had four.
Buenger led the defense with eight digs. Morris had six, and Zamzow recorded four.
Morris and Reitz both had two aces.
Yanta led in blocks with three. Henicke and Karleigh Hill had two apiece.