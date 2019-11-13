GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team completed its fifth straight undefeated district campaign last Tuesday with a sweep of district runner-up Skidmore-Tynan.
Goliad won all three sets by double digits to finish off a 12-0 district slate.
The Tigerettes won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-11 to get the win over the visiting Lady Cats at the Goliad Events Center.
Ashlyn Davis led the Goliad offense with 13 kills. She also added four digs and four blocks.
Mollee Henicke also got to double digits in kills with 10 to go with 15 assists, two aces and eight digs.
Abby Yanta had five kills, while Karleigh Hill put down three, Brooke Yanta recorded two and Brook Jackson had one.
Hill also added 11 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Maddy Reitz tied Henicke for the team lead in aces with two.
Karli Buenger had six assists in the win, while Julia Morris recorded eight digs.
The Tigerettes were slated to host Lytle in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs Monday night with the winner advancing to the area round later this week.
Sinton 3, Goliad 1
District 31-4A champion Sinton downed Goliad in a playoff warm-up match between a pair of state-ranked teams that both went undefeated in district play in 2019.
The Lady Pirates, who were ranked ninth in 4A in the most recent state poll, took the final three sets of the match to beat the Tigerettes.
Goliad won the first set 25-19 before Sinton won the second 25-18, the third 25-23 and the fourth 25-22.
Davis had 17 kills to lead Goliad. Hill recorded 10 kills on the night.
Davis also added eight digs and three blocks. Hill added seven digs and one block.
Henicke posted six kills, 31 assists, 13 digs and one block.
B. Yanta had five kills to go with four digs. A. Yanta had two kills, four digs and three blocks.
Morris led the defense with 17 digs.
Karli Buenger tallied 13 digs and five assists.
Goliad finished the regular season with a mark of 25-11.