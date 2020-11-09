The Goliad Tigerette volleyball team got a free pass into the second round of the 3A postseason last week.
The Tigerettes won the bi-district title by forfeit when Banquete announced that it would not play the match against Goliad as a safety precaution because of a COVID-19 exposure.
The forfeit pushed the Tigerettes into the second round of the postseason, where they were slated to face IDEA North Mission on Monday, Nov. 2, in Kingsville.
The winner of that match would advance to the regional quarterfinals to face either London or Lyford this week.