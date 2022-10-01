Tigerettes improve to 15-11 on season

Kyla Hill (9) and Abby Yanta (10) led the Goliad Tigerettes to pair of victories last week. (Photo by Jason Collins)

Kyla Hill recorded 11 kills, seven digs, and four aces to lead the Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 non-district win over the Poteet Lady Aggies on Sept. 2.

Addison Zamzow had eight kills, five digs, and two aces; Abby Yanta tallied seven kills, two blocks, and one ace; Karolynn Youngblood had 29 assists, 15 digs, and seven aces; Ryleigh Glass had two aces; and Maevyn Wunsch posted three kills, one block, and three digs.

The win improved the Tigerettes to 15-11 on the season.

Tigerettes sweep T-M

The Goliad Tigerettes improved their record to 14-11 on the season with a 25-18, 27-25, 27-25 non-district volleyball victory over the Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Cherokees in Corpus Christi on Aug. 30.

Kyla Hill had 16 kills, 13 digs, and two aces for the Tigerettes. Addison Zamzow tallied eight kills and 12 digs; Abby Yanta had seven kills, six blocks, and one ace; Karolynn Youngblood tallied 37 assists, three aces, and 15 digs; Kenna Klekar recorded 15 digs and three aces; Kasadi Neel had four kills, four digs, and one block; Kendall West posted two kills and one block; Stormie Gutierrez had seven digs; amd Ryleigh Glass had one ace and one dig. 

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

