Tigerettes improve to 15-11 on season

Kyla Hill recorded 11 kills, seven digs, and four aces to lead the Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 non-district win over the Poteet Lady Aggies on Sept. 2.
Addison Zamzow had eight kills, five digs, and two aces; Abby Yanta tallied seven kills, two blocks, and one ace; Karolynn Youngblood had 29 assists, 15 digs, and seven aces; Ryleigh Glass had two aces; and Maevyn Wunsch posted three kills, one block, and three digs.
The win improved the Tigerettes to 15-11 on the season.
Tigerettes sweep T-M
The Goliad Tigerettes improved their record to 14-11 on the season with a 25-18, 27-25, 27-25 non-district volleyball victory over the Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Cherokees in Corpus Christi on Aug. 30.
Kyla Hill had 16 kills, 13 digs, and two aces for the Tigerettes. Addison Zamzow tallied eight kills and 12 digs; Abby Yanta had seven kills, six blocks, and one ace; Karolynn Youngblood tallied 37 assists, three aces, and 15 digs; Kenna Klekar recorded 15 digs and three aces; Kasadi Neel had four kills, four digs, and one block; Kendall West posted two kills and one block; Stormie Gutierrez had seven digs; amd Ryleigh Glass had one ace and one dig.
