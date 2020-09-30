TAFT – The Goliad Tigerettes blew past the Taft Lady Greyhounds for their third District 29-3A win of the season last week.
The Tigerettes won all three sets by at least 15 points to improve to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in district play on the season.
Goliad won the opening set of the match 25-10, then claimed a 25-8 victory in the second set. The Tigerettes closed out the match with a 25-7 win in the third set.
Karleigh and Kyla Hill combined for 23 kills to lead the Tigerettes to the victory.
Karleigh had a team-leading 12 kills, while Kyla had 11 kills to go with one dig and a block.
Brook Jackson had five kills, while Abby Yanta recorded four to go along with her two blocks.
Mollee Henicke had 34 assists to go with three aces, three kills and seven digs.
Julia Morris and Karli Buenger had 12 kills apiece to pace the Goliad defense. Kylie Welch recorded eight digs.
Goliad 3, George West 0
More than a week after winning their district opener, the Tigerettes got their second district victory with a sweep of George West on Sept. 11.
The Tigerettes won the first set 25-4 before taking both the second and third sets by a 25-6.
Karleigh Hill had nine kills to lead the Tigerettes.
Jackson recorded six kills, while Henicke and Kyla Hill both had three. Yanta added two.
Henicke had a team-leading 21 assists.
At the service line, Morris and Buenger both recorded three aces.
Addison Zamzow had a team-leading five digs.