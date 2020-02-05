Tigerettes lose to Lady Pirates Contributed information Feb 5, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Steven Bone photo Tigerette Avery Amaro stretches tio thriow to the net during Friday's game against Mathis. The score was Goiliad 30, Mathis 65. Buy Now Steven Bone photo Tigerettes Kalyn Watson takes possession of the ball dring Friday's game against Mathis. The final score was Goliad 30, Mathis 65. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLIAD – The Tigerettes took on the Mathis Lady Pirates last Friday night. The final score was Goliad 30, Mathis 65. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News USDA designates four Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas Tigerettes lose to Lady Pirates Latest oil and gas updates GISD trustees secure place on May 2 ballot Deeply saddened UIL releases district alignments for football, volleyball, hoops FUMC offers GriefShare program to community Tigerettes drop record at GW Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Feb 8 Beeville Amateur Radioo Klub Meeting Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 21 A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Patsy Torres Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 28 Downtown Farmers' Market Days Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Apr 11 Free Vintage Movie Night - Second Hand Lions Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Apr 16 Free Lecture: Jules Leffland Architecture in Goliad with Gary Dunnam Thu, Apr 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesGoliad’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’Officers uncover creative human smuggling trickGoliad native accepts athletic director positionJury slaps Beeville man with 20 years for meth possessionCourt of Appeals affirms Strickland’s judgmentJosefa V. PardoTyson Desmer LambeckBeeville welders win significant awards in RobstownPressing onward to the next editionChase ends in arrest Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsFrom newspapers to newsmakerA.C. Jones mariachisG-P Powerlifting CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Rene Galvan (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)James Lee Landolt (1)Earline Garrett Inselmann Byrne (1)Vint Kenneth “Sonny” Sowell (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Clayton Alan Myers (1)Benny C Martinez (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin