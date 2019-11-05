GOLIAD – Eleven down, one to go.
The Goliad Tigerette volleyball team moved to within one victory of another perfect district campaign with a dominating three-set win over Mathis last Tuesday at the Goliad Events Center.
Mathis won a total of just 18 points across the three sets as Goliad improved to 24-10 overall and 11-0 in District 29-3A play for the year.
The Tigerettes have already clinched their fifth straight district title and will be the No. 1 seed for District 29 in the upcoming 3A state playoffs.
In the win over Mathis, they held the Lady Pirates to just five points in the first set, 10 in the second set and three in the third set en route to picking up the win.
Goliad had 19 total aces and 28 kills in the victory.
Ashlyn Davis led the team in both categories with 11 kills and six aces. She also had one dig and one block.
Karleigh Hill recorded five kills, while Brook Jackson and Brooke Yanta both had four kills. Mollee Henicke had two kills, and Abby Yanta and Kelly Brandes both had one kill.
Julia Morris posted five aces, Madi Reitz had four aces, A. Yanta served up two aces, and Henicke and Karli Buenger had one ace apiece.
Henicke led in assists with 10. Reitz added nine and Buenger had four.
For the defense, Morris had a team-best six digs. Seven other Tigerettes had one dig apiece.
A. Yanta and Hill both recorded two blocks.
Goliad was slated to finish the season Tuesday night by hosting Skidmore-Tynan.
A win over the Lady Cats would give Goliad their fifth straight undefeated district campaign.