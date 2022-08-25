Tigerettes open season with pair of victories

The Goliad Tigerettes got their 2022 volleyball season off with a pair of wins on Aug. 9 at the Goliad Events Center.
The Tigerettes defeated the Schulenburg Lady Horns 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 and the downed the Needville Blue Jays 25-22, 25-10, 24-26, 25-20.
Abby Yanta had 17 kills, two blocks and one service ace in the victory over Schulenburg. The Tigerettes also had six kills, 16 assists and six digs from Kyla Hill; seven kills and one dig from Kasadi Neel; 18 assists, two service aces and one dig from Karolynn Youngblood; five service aces and five digs from Kenna Klekar; 13 digs, six service aces and one kill from Addison Zamzow; three service aces and one dig from Ryleigh Glass; three kills from Hayle Russell; three kills from Kendall West; and one kill from Maevyn Wunsch.
Against Needville, Hill tallied eight kills, 10 digs, one service ace and six assists. Also leading Goliad were Youngblood with 10 assists, eight digs and two service aces; Yanta with seven kills, four blocks, nine digs and one service ace; Zamzow with 11 digs, two kills and two service aces; Klekar with three digs and one service ace; Neel with four digs, two kills and one block; West with eight kills; Wunsch with two digs; Russell with one dig; and Glass with one dig.
The Tigerettes played in the Columbus Tournament on Aug. 11-13.
