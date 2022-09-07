Tigerettes pile up wins at Schulenburg tournament

The Goliad Tigerettes won five of six matches at the Schulenburg Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18 and 20.
Abby Yanta had eight kills, Kyla Hill had 12 assists and Addison Zamzow had six digs to lead the Tigerettes to a 25-14, 25-14 victory over Hallettsville.
Goliad defeated Smithville 25-10, 25-15 behind four kills from Yanta and 11 assists from Hill, who also had six service aces.
The Tigerettes ended the first day with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 win over East Bernard.
Yanta had 15 kills, Hill tallied 11 kills and 14 assists, Karolynn Youngblood had 21 assists, and Zamzow posted 24 digs.
The Tigerettes won two of three matches on Aug. 20.
Yanta had 14 kills, Hill posted 15 assists and Zamzow recorded 13 digs as Goliad defeated Shiner 23-25, 25-19, 25-17.
Yanta had nine kills, Hill added seven kills and seven digs, and Youngblood recorded 15 assists to lead the Tigerettes to a 25-21, 26-24 win over Schulenburg.
Goliad fell to Victoria St. Joseph in the tournament finale. Hill had six kills and eight assists.
Flour Bluff sweeps Tigerettes
The Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets improved to 9-0 with a three-set victory over the Goliad Tigerettes on Aug. 16.
Goliad (4-6) was led by Kyla Hill’s 10 kills. Abby Yanta and Kasadi Neel each added nine kills.
Karolynn Youngblood posted 17 assists and Hill added 14.
Addison Zamzow topped the Tigerettes in digs with 16.
