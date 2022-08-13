Tigerettes primed for state tournament run

The Goliad Tigerettes’ goal every year is to make it to the state tournament. With five of the six starters back from last season’s team that came one point shy of achieving that goal, the Tigerettes have plenty of reason to believe they can make their sixth trip to the state tournament.
“We are determined to make it back and have shown great improvement over the summer,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “We will have another young team with only one senior, but we have a very strong returning core that will help get this team where we need to be.”
Goliad’s lone senior is middle blocker Abby Yanta, who was named the District 29-3A offensive MVP last season along with earning selection to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A all-state team. Yanta had 170 kills, 120 digs, 56 blocks and 10 service aces last season.
Junior outside hitter/setter Kyla Hill was the District 29-3A MVP last season and also earned all-state recognition. Hill had 254 kills, 328 assists, 61 aces, 19 blocks and 123 digs.
Other returning starters are junior outside hitter Kasadi Neel, junior defensive specialist Kenna Klekar, junior libero Addison Zamzow and sophomore middle blocker Kendall West.
Odem is expecting freshman setter Karolynn Youngblood and freshman outside hitter/right side hitter Maevyn Wunsch to get plenty of court time.
“I am excited to watch these girls prosper and grow together on and off the court,” Odem said. “This season will be exciting and I strongly believe we will reach our goal.”
Goliad opens the season on Aug. 9 at home against Schulenburg and Needville in a tri-match.
