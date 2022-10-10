Abby Yanta’s 14 kills lifted the Goliad Tigerettes to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-23 non-district sweep of the Jourdanton Squaws on Sept. 16 at the Goliad Events Center.
Kyla Hill had eight kills and 10 digs, while Karolynn Youngblood recorded 34 assists, six digs and six aces.
Others leading the Tigerettes were Addison Zamzow with four kills, seven digs, two aces and one block; Kenna Klekar with four aces; Kasadi Neel with five kills and two digs; Kendall West with two kills and one block; and Stormie Gutierrez with two digs.
The win improved Goliad to 20-11 on the season.
Tigerettes win district opener
The Goliad Tigerettes opened district play on Sept. 13 with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the Taft Lady Greyhounds.
Kyla Hill had 13 kills, eight digs and two aces for Goliad. Karolynn Youngblood tallied 35 assists and 10 digs, while Kasadi Neel and Addison Zamzow each had seven kills.
Youngblood added three aces, Zamzow and Kenna Klekar each had two aces and Ryleigh Glass recorded one.
Hayle Russell, Kendall West and Neel each had one block.
West posted five kills, Youngblood had three and Russell added two.
Klekar topped the team with 12 digs, while neel added four, Stormie Gutierrez and Zamzow each had three, and Glass recorded one.