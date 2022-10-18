The Goliad Tigerettes kept their perfect District 29-3A record intact with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 District 29-3A win over the George West Lady Longhorns on Sept. 27.
Abby Yanta had 11 kills and Karolynn Youngblood tallied 33 assists for the Tigerettes, who improved to 22-12 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Yanta added three blocks and six digs, while Youngblood also had three aces, one block, two kills and six digs.
Kyla Hill posted four kills, one ace and nine digs; Addison Zamzow had five kills and three digs; Kenna Klekar had one ace and six digs; Kasadi Neel recorded two blocks and five kills; Kendall West had one block, five kills and one dig; Stormie Gutierrez tallied three digs; and Ryleigh Glass had one dig.
Tigerettes fall to St. Joseph
The Victoria St. Joseph Lady Flyers took a four-set 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Goliad Tigerettes on Sept. 24 in Victoria.
Kyla Hill led the Tigerettes with 16 kills, 10 digs and three aces.
Karolynn Youngblood had 40 assists, 22 digs and four aces.
Others leading Goliad were Kasadi Neel with eight kills, two aces, one block and four digs; Addison Zamzow with five kills and 18 digs; Kendal West with six kills and one block; Maevyn Wunsch with two kills, two blocks and one dig; Ryleigh Glass with one ace; Stormie Gutierrez with three digs; and Kenna Klekar with nine digs and one ace.