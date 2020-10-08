GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team improved to 5-0 in District 29-3A play on Sept. 22 by routing visiting Aransas Pass.
The Tigerettes swept the Lady Panthers at the Goliad Events Center, downing them by at least 15 points in every set.
Goliad won the first set 25-10, then claimed back-to-back wins in the second and third sets by matching 25-8 counts.
Karleigh Hill had a team-high 10 kills to lead the Tigerettes in the win.
Brook Jackson had seven kills, while Kyla Hill added six kills and Mollee Henicke had four kills.
Henicke led the team in assists with 21.
Goliad tallied 13 total aces in the match with Karleigh Hill and Karli Buenger each recording four.
Addison Zamzow and Maddy Reitz both had two aces, while Julia Morris added one.
Morris led the defense with seven digs. Henicke recorded five and Karleigh Hill added four.
The Tigerettes improved to 14-3 overall with the victory.
Goliad 3, Mathis 0
The Tigerettes dominated Mathis on Sept. 18, winning in three sets by counts of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-9.
Jackson led in kills with eight. Karleigh Hill added six, while Kyla Hill and Abby Yanta both recorded four kills.
Henicke led in assists with 24.
Morris had five aces on the night, with Karleigh Hill and Henicke both serving up three. Reitz added two aces.
Zamzow led the defense with six digs. Morris tallied five, and Henicke, Buenger and Kylie Welch each had three.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•