SAN ANTONIO – For the second year in a row, the Industrial Lady Cobras ousted the Goliad Tigerettes in the finals of the Region IV volleyball tournament.
Industrial advanced to the state tournament thanks to a four-set win over Goliad at the Blossom Athletic Center Saturday.
The Tigerettes won the opening set of the match 25-22, but ran out of gas after that according to their coach.
“I feel like the girls gave everything they could during the final match,” said Tigerette coach Jess Odem. “It’s not easy going through a five-set battle the night before until 11 p.m. and get up the next day and fight another battle.
“I believe if we had just a little more time to heal, not only physically but mentally as well, the end result would have been different. My girls fought with everything they had in them, you could see the fight and struggle on their faces.”
Industrial claimed the final three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and then 25-13, respectively.
Ashlyn Davis, in the final match of her Goliad career, had 16 kills to go with nine digs and two blocks.
Brooke Yanta recorded seven kills, four digs and three blocks, while Karleigh Hill had six kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
Mollee Henicke led the team in assists with 30 to go with 10 digs, four kills and two blocks.
Brook Jackson also had four kills, and added a dig and a block.
Julia Morris led the team in digs with 16 to go with the team’s only ace. Karli Buenger had 14 digs and seven assists.
The Tigerettes finished the year with a mark of 30-12.
“As a whole I see this season as a successful one,” Odem said. “Coming off last year and filling five spots on the court and changing rotations quite a few times during the season to find the perfect fit, it’s hard to get in sync and find a rhythm in those situations
“... There are a lot of teams and coaches out there that wish to win multiple district titles in a row and end their season at the regional tournament. I am very proud of what this team has accomplished and fought for. Losing at regional finals only hungers next year’s group to go further and I can’t wait to see the future Tigerettes of 2020 in action.”
Goliad 3, Schulenburg 2
The Tigerettes won their regional semifinal match in five sets over Schulenburg on Friday at Blossom.
Goliad won the opening set 25-21 before the Lady Horns won the second set 28-26 to even the match. Goliad again went up a set in the match with a third-set win of 25-20, but Schulenburg extended the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
The Tigerettes claimed the match with a 16-14 win in the fifth set.
Davis put down 22 kills to lead the Tigerette offense. She also had eight digs and four aces in the win.
Hill recorded 17 kills to go with 11 digs, four blocks and two aces. Yanta had four kills and three blocks.
Henicke registered 38 assists while putting down three kills, tallying 15 digs, serving up two aces and sending down two blocks.
Morris tied Henicke for the team lead in digs with 15. She also had three aces.
Buenger recorded nine digs and six assists.
Abby Yanta led the team in blocks with five.
Goliad 3, Santa Gertrudis 0
In the regional quarterfinals, Goliad swept Santa Gertrudis Academy at Tuloso-Midway’s Bobby Craig Gymnasium.
The Tigerettes rallied from behind to win the opening set 25-23, then romped to wins of 25-12 in the second set and 25-18 in the third set.
Davis had 16 kills to lead the offense. She also had three digs and a block.
Hill had seven kills, Henicke had five kills, both Yanta sisters had three kills and Jackson added two kills.
At the service line, Buenger had five aces, Henicke had three, Hill and Maddy Reitz had two aces, and Morris served up one ace.
Henicke led the team in assists with 25.
Hill led the defense with 11 digs. Henicke recorded nine, Morris had six, and Buenger and Reitz both had five digs.
Hill also led in blocks with two. Henicke and both Yanta sisters had one block apiece.