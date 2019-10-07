SKIDMORE – The Goliad volleyball team easily dispatched perhaps one of the biggest threats to its throne atop the District 29-3A standings Friday evening with a three-set sweep of Skidmore-Tynan.
The Tigerettes won all three sets by at least six points, including a 25-16 win in the opening set of the match.
They followed that with a pair of 25-19 wins in the second and third sets.
The sweep upped the team's mark to 5-0 in district play as well as 18-10 overall.
Ashlyn Davis had a team-best 10 kills to lead the Tigerettes. She also added six digs on the defensive side.
Brooke Yanta recorded eight kills to go with two digs and a block. Karleigh Hill had six kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Mollee Henicke recorded 22 assists as well as three kills, eight digs and four blocks.
Julia Morris added eight digs and two aces.
The Tigerettes also claimed a three-set sweep of Aransas Pass last Tuesday night.
Goliad won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-15.
Davis and Henicke tied for the team lead in kills with eight apiece. Davis also had four digs and a block, while Henicke chipped in 25 assists, three aces, seven digs and a block.
Hill had six kills in the win, and Yanta put down five kills. Brook Jackson also had three kills.
Madi Reitz recorded a match-best 10 aces for the Tigerettes.