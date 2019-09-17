GOLIAD – The Tigerette volleyball team beat Hallettsville and lost to La Grange last week at home.
The Tigerettes downed Hallettsville in four sets last Tuesday at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Goliad won the opening set of the match 25-13 before the visitors won the second set 25-23 to even the match.
The Tigerettes then took the third set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-14 to win the match.
Ashlyn Davis racked up a team-best 17 kills to lead Goliad in the win. She also had two aces and 11 digs for the Tigerettes.
Brooke Yanta had 10 kills to go with two digs on the night.
Karleigh Hill and Brook Jackson both had six kills for Goliad. Hill added 11 digs, five blocks and an ace, while Jackson added a block.
Mollee Henicke tallied four kills and led the team in assists with 31. She also had 17 digs and two blocks.
Karli Buenger added eight assists, seven digs, a kill and an ace.
Julia Morris and Madi Reitz also had aces for the Tigerettes.
Three nights later, La Grange downed the Tigerettes in five sets.
Goliad won the first two sets of the match, taking the first 25-19 and the second 25-20.
La Grange rallied, though, winning the third 25-17 and the fourth 25-20 to set up the tiebreaking fifth set.
La Grange then claimed the fifth set 15-9 to take the match.
Davis had 15 kills to lead Goliad, while Henicke added 12, Yanta had eight and Hill had six.
Henicke led the team in assists with 27.
Davis had a team-best 21 digs, while Hill managed 16 and Morris recorded 15. Buenger added eight, Henicke had five and Jackson had four.
Hill had four blocks, and Henicke and Davis had three apiece.
The Tigerettes moved to 14-10 overall with the split.
They were set to open District 29-3A play Tuesday night with a road trip to Taft.