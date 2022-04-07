Goliad pitcher Jayden Moore struck out 12 and scattered five hits to lead the Tigerettes to a 2-0 District 29-3A victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on March 22 in Mathis.
The Tigerettes scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Moore also had one of Goliad’s three hits and one RBI. Mady Kramer and Morgan Young had the Tigerettes’ other hits.
Ryleigh Glass also drove in a run for Goliad.
Orange Grove 11, Goliad 8
The Goliad Tigerettes let Orange Grove rally from a 5-0 deficit in a 11-8 District 29-3A loss to the Lady Bulldogs on March 18 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
Orange Grove rallied with two runs in the third and four in the fourth to grab a 6-5 lead. Goliad responded with two runs in the fifth and one in the fifth, but the Lady Bulldogs added three runs in the sixth and a pair of runs in the seventh to take the 11-8 victory.
Goliad’s Tiffany Danish had two RBI. The Tigerettes’ Jayden Moore struck out five and allowed 15 hits.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•