NEEDVILLE – In the first prep sports event in nearly six months for the Goliad community, the Tigerette volleyball team split its first two matches of the 2020 season.
The Tigerettes beat Bellville in three tight sets, then were swept by host Needville.
“We played great. These were tough first matches, but I’m proud of their play,” said Tigerette coach Jess Odem. “We were a little tired in our second match, but we will get better.”
The Tigerettes won the first two sets over Bellville by two points apiece, claiming a 28-26 win in the first set and a 26-24 win in the second set.
They closed out the match with a 24-21 win in the third set.
Kyla Hill led the Tigerette offense with 11 kills, while Brook Jackson put down nine kills.
Mollee Henicke and Karleigh Hill both had six kills, and Abby Yanta added four kills.
Henicke added a team-best 25 assists to go with six digs, two blocks and an ace.
Karleigh Hill led the team in three other categories, posting team highs in digs (18), blocks (four) and aces (two).
Julia Morris, Karli Buenger and Addison Zamzow each had nine digs in the win.
Needville claimed a two-point victory, 26-24, in the first set with the Tigerettes before closing out the visitors by eight in the second set (25-17) and five in the third set (25-20).
Karleigh Hill paced the Goliad offense with 11 kills. Kyla Hill added eight kills.
Henicke and Jackson both had five kills, while Yanta recorded two.
Henicke also had 25 assists to lead the team.
Zamzow led the defense with 19 digs. Buenger had 10 digs, Henicke had nine, Karleigh Hill had four, Jackson had three and Kyla Hill added two.
Morris recorded the team’s only two aces in the loss.